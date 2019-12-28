Long Weekends in 2020: Start Planning for Your Holidays with This List

The year 2019 is coming to a close and the upcoming year brings good news for those with an itchy foot. Indeed, 2020 could officially be the year of travel when you plan all your pending mini-vacations.

Here’s a list of holidays that you should look forward to:

— Maha Shivratri falls on February 21 (Friday). Shivratri is usually an optional holiday, so if you can manage to take the day off, you can club it with Saturday and Sunday and go for a three-day break.

— March 10, which falls on a Tuesday, is a holiday on account of Holi. If one takes leave on Monday (March 9), it becomes an extended weekend of 4 days from March 7 to 10.

— In 2020, Ram Navami falls on April 2, a Thursday, which is an optional holiday. April 6 (Monday) is Mahavir Jayanti and is a government holiday. So go ahead and make full use of this weekend.

— Good Friday will be observed on April 10, Baisakhi on April 13 and Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Taking Saturday and Sunday with the three holidays will make for a five-day weekend. You could finally go for that mini-holiday, you have been planning for a while.

— On May 1 (Friday), it will be a holiday in most states due to Labour Day. This gives you a 3-day break option from May 1 to May 3.

— There is another window for a short trip in the month of May from May 22 to 25. Jamaat-ul-Vida, an optional holiday, is on Friday. Then there is the weekend and Eid falls on May 25 (Monday).

— From July 31 to August 3 marks a long weekend. Bakri Eid falls on July 31, followed by Saturday and Sunday, and Rakshabandhan is on August 3, which is a Monday.

— October 2, celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, comes on a Friday in 2020. This holiday can be combined with the weekends for a short trip.

— Id-e-Milad falls on November 29 (Thursday). If you take a day’s leave on Friday, you can opt for another long weekend comprising 4 days.

— Christmas next year is on a Friday. So you can take a break in the festive season from December 25 to December 27 by combining the Christmas holiday with the weekends.

So what are you waiting for? Start planning for your holidays.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.