Longer Waiting Time At Delhi Metro Stations, Leave Home Early

The lockdown restrictions in Delhi have been relaxed but those commuting through public transport are still facing problems. Due to the fear of Covid-19 infections, the DTC buses are plying only with 50 percent capacity. This has led to long queues at stops and depots.

Delhi metro is also operating only with 50 percent capacity which leads to a huge crowding in front of the metro station entry gates. This had led to people waiting for hours to go inside the station.

People of Delhi are facing this problem mainly during peak hours of the day, especially where the station is crowded. People can be seen in long lines to catch the metro and their time is also wasted.

DMRC is also forced to stop the entry of passengers sometimes to control the crowd at the metro stations. Even at times, entry gates are also closed, not allowing any passengers inside the station.

Social distancing at the metro stations is not being followed due to huge crowding.

Entry of passengers in some stations like Pul Bangash, Pratap Nagar, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Patel Nagar and Sikanderpur, was stopped on Thursday evening. Barakhamba Road, Mandi House, Anand Vihar and Vaishali metro stations also faced shut down just a day before.

The crowd in metro stations have also increased after the relaxation of lockdown on Monday, this week. The waiting time for the metro trains in peak hours also increased from 20-25 minutes to 40-45 minutes.

