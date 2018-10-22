Look Inward, India Tells Imran Khan After Pakistan PM Condemns ‘Killing of Innocent Kashmiris’

The government on Monday lambasted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for meddling in India’s internal affairs as it took a stern view of his statement on Kashmir.Calling Khan’s tweet deeply regrettable, the ministry of external affairs said that instead of making remarks on India’s internal affairs, the Pakistan leadership should look inward and address its own issues.“Pakistan would serve interest of people of the region by taking credible action against all kind of support to terrorism and terror infrastructure from all territories under its control rather than supporting terror activities against India and its other neighbours,” the MEA said in a statement.The ministry was responding to Khan’s tweet earlier in the day in which he "strongly condemned the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces.”"It is time India realise it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he said.His remarks came a day after six civilians were killed after an explosive went off at an encounter site in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.In a separate statement, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmmod Qureshi said the international community should take cognizance of the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.Three militants were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, while six civilians lost their lives in a blast following the gunfight there.It is not the first time Khan has spoken about Kashmir.In September, New Delhi called off a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, citing killings of Indian security personnel by Pakistan-based entities and the release of Pakistani postage stamps "glorifying a terrorist and terrorism".In his victory speech after the July elections, Khan expressed his willingness to improve Pakistan's ties with India and said that his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the core issue of Kashmir, through talks.He said good India-Pakistan relations will be beneficial for the entire region. India maintains that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and Pakistan is in illegal occupation of a part of the state's territory.