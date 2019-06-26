Look-out Notice for Kerala CPI-M Leader's Son Binoy Kodiyeri in Rape Case
File photo of Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan.
Mumbai: The Mumbai police has issued a look-out notice for Binoy Kodiyeri (37), son of a CPM leader from Kerala, in connection with a rape case.
Accused of rape, Binoy, son of Kerala State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K Balakrishnan, has filed an anticipatory bail application before a court here.
While the bail plea is expected to be heard Thursday, a notice asking airport, railway and other authorities to look out for him was issued Tuesday, a police official said.
A team of Mumbai police also visited Kodiyeri's residence in Kerala while looking for him, he said.
A 33-year-old former bar dancer has alleged that Binoy sexually abused her after promising marriage, and she has an eight-year-old son from him.
Oshiwara police here have registered a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) against him.
