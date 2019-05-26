English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Look-Out Notice Issued Against Former Kolkata Top Cop Linked to Saradha Scam
The notice means that Kumar will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation at airports or land ports of the country if he tries to leave India.
In fresh trouble for former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the Bureau of immigration has issued a Look Out Notice against him for a year, which will be valid till May 23, 2020.
The notice means that Kumar, who is linked to the Saradha chit fund scam, will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at airports or land ports of the country if he tries to leave India.
Following his removal as ADG CID of Bengal by the Election Commission after violence broke out during BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally in the state, Kumar is now an officer of the ministry of home affairs in Delhi.
He caused a flutter when he did not turn up at the ministry when he was supposed to take charge. Later, he clarified that some personal reasons had prompted the move.
The Supreme Court had this month withdrawn its immunity from an arrest order on Kumar in the case. Rejecting the plea, an apex court bench observed that Kumar's plea was not maintainable in court and it would not waste time on it.
The court asked Kumar's counsel to move a competent court in West Bengal, as the other courts in the state were functional and judges were conducting hearings in cases.
