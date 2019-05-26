Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Look-Out Notice Issued Against Former Kolkata Top Cop Linked to Saradha Scam

The notice means that Kumar will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation at airports or land ports of the country if he tries to leave India.

News18.com

Updated:May 26, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Look-Out Notice Issued Against Former Kolkata Top Cop Linked to Saradha Scam
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
Loading...
In fresh trouble for former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the Bureau of immigration has issued a Look Out Notice against him for a year, which will be valid till May 23, 2020.

The notice means that Kumar, who is linked to the Saradha chit fund scam, will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at airports or land ports of the country if he tries to leave India.

Following his removal as ADG CID of Bengal by the Election Commission after violence broke out during BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally in the state, Kumar is now an officer of the ministry of home affairs in Delhi.

He caused a flutter when he did not turn up at the ministry when he was supposed to take charge. Later, he clarified that some personal reasons had prompted the move.

The Supreme Court had this month withdrawn its immunity from an arrest order on Kumar in the case. Rejecting the plea, an apex court bench observed that Kumar's plea was not maintainable in court and it would not waste time on it.

The court asked Kumar's counsel to move a competent court in West Bengal, as the other courts in the state were functional and judges were conducting hearings in cases.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram