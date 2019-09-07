'Looking Forward to Exploring Solar System Together': NASA Commends ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 Attempt

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Saturday commended the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its attempt to land Chandrayaan-2 mission on the moon’s South Pole.

“You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together,” NASA wrote in a tweet.

Space is hard. We commend @ISRO’s attempt to land their #Chandrayaan2 mission on the Moon’s South Pole. You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together. https://t.co/pKzzo9FDLL — NASA (@NASA) September 7, 2019

The UAE Space Agency, meanwhile, assured ISRO of its support in the future.

The #UAESpaceAgency assure their full support to the @isro following the loss of contact with their spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2 which had to land on the moon. #India proved to be a strategic player in the #space sector & a partner in its development & achievements pic.twitter.com/f3j14gsMqS — وكالةالإمارات للفضاء (@uaespaceagency) September 7, 2019

In the early hours of Saturday, ISRO’s plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script.

The agency lost contact with the spacecraft’s lander, named Vikram, around 17 minutes after it began its final descent towards the moon. ISRO chief K Sivan said contact with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface, adding that the space agency was analysing the data.

Consoling the scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the command centre, asked them not to lose heart and asserted there will be a "new dawn and better tomorrow".

NASA had also congratulated its Indian counterpart when Chandrayaan-2 had lifted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22.

