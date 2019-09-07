Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Looking Forward to Exploring Solar System Together': NASA Commends ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 Attempt

In the early hours of Saturday, ISRO’s plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
'Looking Forward to Exploring Solar System Together': NASA Commends ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 Attempt
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Saturday commended the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its attempt to land Chandrayaan-2 mission on the moon’s South Pole.

“You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together,” NASA wrote in a tweet.

The UAE Space Agency, meanwhile, assured ISRO of its support in the future.

In the early hours of Saturday, ISRO’s plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script.

The agency lost contact with the spacecraft’s lander, named Vikram, around 17 minutes after it began its final descent towards the moon. ISRO chief K Sivan said contact with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface, adding that the space agency was analysing the data.

Consoling the scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the command centre, asked them not to lose heart and asserted there will be a "new dawn and better tomorrow".

NASA had also congratulated its Indian counterpart when Chandrayaan-2 had lifted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
