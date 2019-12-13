Take the pledge to vote

'Looking Forward to Working Together': PM Modi Congratulates Boris Johnson for Thumping Victory

Boris Johnson on Friday secured a thumping victory in the UK's most dramatic general election in decades, ending months of political uncertainty and setting the country on course to leave the European Union.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
'Looking Forward to Working Together': PM Modi Congratulates Boris Johnson for Thumping Victory
PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Britain Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on his arrival at London airport in London. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Boris Johnson on Friday for returning to power in the United Kingdom, saying he looks forward to working together for closer ties between the two countries.

"Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties," Modi tweeted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday secured a thumping victory in the UK's most dramatic general election in decades, ending months of political uncertainty and setting the country on course to leave the European Union.

