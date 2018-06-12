English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lookout Notice Against Hindu Helpline Worker for Assaulting Pastor in Kerala
Thrissur: The Kodungalloor police in Thrissur district has issued a lookout notice against Gopinathan, a Hindu helpline worker on charges of assaulting a pastor and trying to create communal disharmony.
According to the police, the incident occurred on June 6 when Thomas, along with two others, was in Valiya Panikkan Thuruth area distributing pamphlets. This is when Gopinathan and one other person proceeded to stop them from doing so.
The duo is seen assaulting the pastor and his aides alleging that they were trying to convert Hindus. The video further shows Gopinathan threatening Thomas saying that this is a 'Hindu Rashtra' and that this was a 'Hindu-dominant area'. Gopinathan is also seen forcing Thomas, as well as the others, to tear the pamphlets.
On June 8, Police registered a case against Gopinathan and one other who couldn’t be identified. They have been charged with Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done with the furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Both accused are still at large.
