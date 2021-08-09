Lookout Notice Issued Against Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in Extortion Case

A lookout notice has been issued against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and another senior DCP-rank IPS officer, currently attached with Mumbai Police, in the extortion case registered against the officials in Thane.

“The process had begun five days back, but the circular has now formally been issued," a senior source from Thane police told CNN-News18. Several other police officers have also been issued the notice.

Two FIRs were previously filed against the officials on charges of extortion in Thane. The First Information Report registered named a total of 28 persons including Singh, retired `encounter specialist’ police officer Pradeep Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Devraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police N T Kadam and inspector Rajkumar Kothmire alongwith two more junior-level officers.

The case was registered under IPC sections 324 (assault), 384 (extortion), 392 (robbery) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides the Arms Act on the complaint filed by Ketan Tanna (54), a builder.

Tanna alleged that when Singh was Thane police commissioner between January 2018 to February 2019, the accused extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him by summoning him to the office of the Anti-Extortion Cell and threatening to frame him up in serious criminal cases. They also extorted over Rs 3 crore from his friend and alleged bookie Sonu Jalan in the same way, he alleged.

CNN-News18 had previously reported that Mumbai Police have formed a seven-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe allegations of corruption and extortion against Param Bir Singh and five other officers. The development had a week after an FIR was filed at the Marine Drive Police Station on charges of extortion against Singh and five other senior officers.

A businessman and builder named Shyamsundar Agrawal had alleged in his complaint that Singh and several other officers were allegedly forcing him to pay a massive Rs 15 crore in order to withdraw cases filed against him.

The SIT is being headed by a DCP rank officer while the Investigating Officer (IO) will be of an SP rank. Singh was charged under sections 387, 389 of the IPC for extortion, 403 relating to dishonest misappropriation, 409 for criminal breach of trust by a public servant, 420 for cheating and dishonesty and 423 for fraudulent execution of deed of transfer.

