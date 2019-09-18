Looks Like Internal Sabotage, Say CISF Insiders After Theft Onboard Under-Construction INS Vikrant

New Delhi: The theft onboard INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier being constructed at the Cochin Shipyard Limited, seems to be a case of internal sabotage, sources in the CISF said on Wednesday hours after a probe into the massive security breach was launched.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards the deck of the under-construction ship to ward off any external attack from sea or land. The internal security is managed by a private company called DRS.

According to a report in New Indian Express, an ‘electronic digital device’ is said to have been stolen in the theft at the Cochin Shipyard’s high-security zone. The report quoted Kerala DGP Loknath Behera as saying that a special investigation team had been formed to investigate the incident. Kochi City Additional Police Commissioner KP Philip reportedly said a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the shipyard authorities.

The home-made INS Vikrant expected to launch sea trials in 2020.

