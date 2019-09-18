Looks Like Internal Sabotage, Say CISF Insiders After Theft Onboard Under-Construction INS Vikrant
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards the deck of the under-construction ship to ward off any external attack from sea or land.
INS Vikrant.
New Delhi: The theft onboard INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier being constructed at the Cochin Shipyard Limited, seems to be a case of internal sabotage, sources in the CISF said on Wednesday hours after a probe into the massive security breach was launched.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards the deck of the under-construction ship to ward off any external attack from sea or land. The internal security is managed by a private company called DRS.
According to a report in New Indian Express, an ‘electronic digital device’ is said to have been stolen in the theft at the Cochin Shipyard’s high-security zone. The report quoted Kerala DGP Loknath Behera as saying that a special investigation team had been formed to investigate the incident. Kochi City Additional Police Commissioner KP Philip reportedly said a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the shipyard authorities.
The home-made INS Vikrant expected to launch sea trials in 2020.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards
- Priyanka Chopra Admits Having a Baby With Nick Jonas is on Her 'To-Do-List'
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Deserves to Win More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Messi
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch
- Mi Smart Water Purifier Launched in India at Rs 11,999: Here's How it Works