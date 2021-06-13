'Loot of Money': AAP, SP Allege Scam in Purchase of Land by Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya

Two Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have accused the Ram Temple Trust of embezzling crores of rupees by pulling of a fraudulent land deal “in the name of Lord Ram". AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Samajwadi Party MLA and Uttar Pradesh minister Pawan Pandey made serious allegations against Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust as they said that under the land deal, a middle man bought a piece of land for Rs 2 crore and sold it to temple trust via Rai for Rs 18.5 crore within minutes.

However, the temple trust dismissed the allegations and a defiant Rai said, “We are not afraid of allegations. We have even been accused of murdering Mahatma Gandhi. We will study the allegations."

In a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Singh claimed that the Gata number 243, 244, 246 of the land in Ayodhya, which is worth Rs 5 crore 80 lakh, was first bought for Rs 2 crore, after that crores were manipulated by Sultan Ansari in this land purchase. The mayor of Ayodhya also became a witness to this scam, he alleged.

The AAP leader further said the land was bought at 7.10 pm in the evening for Rs 2 crore and 5 minutes later was sold to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for Rs 18 and a half crore. In which Rs 17 crore RTGS was done in 5 minutes. 5 and a half lakh rupees were embezzled in a second, Singh alleged.

रवि मोहन तिवारी और सुल्तान अंसारी ने शाम 7:10 PM पर 2 करोड़ की ज़मीन ख़रीदी शाम 7:15 PM पर राम जन्म भूमि ट्रस्ट के चम्पत राय ने 18.5 करोड़ में उनसे ये ज़मीन ख़रीद ली।क्या दुनिया में कहीं 5.50 लाख रु प्रति सेकेण्ड ज़मीन महँगी होते देखा है ये काम किया है #चंदा_चोर_चम्पत ने pic.twitter.com/kR6bf6uRlj— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 13, 2021

Terming it a case of money laundering, Singh and Pandey both sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. The opposition leaders also termed it a “loot" as the money for the construction of Ram Temple was collected through donations by lakhs of Ram bhakts. The trust has earlier said it has received around 2,100 Cr for temple construction.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a Trust established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in February 2020 to oversee and manage the temple’s construction, which was ordered by the Supreme Court. In the verdict, it was given about 70 acres of property, and the Centre nominated 12 of its 15 members.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here