Lord Ayyappa Devotee from Tamil Nadu Dies on way to Sabarimala, 11 Others Injured
Heart attack was suspected to be the reason for the young pilgrim's death and it could be confirmed only after the post mortem.
Devotees arrive at the Lord Ayyappa temple that opened for the two-month long Mandala-Makaravillakku pilgrimage season, in Sabarimala. (Image: PTI)
Sabarimala: A 29-year-old Ayyappa devotee from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, who was on his way to the Lord Ayyappa temple here for darshan, died due to suspected heart attack on Tuesday morning, police said.
The man identified as Matheswaran developed uneasiness while trekking Neelimala, one of the sacred hills to reach the forest shrine, and was declared brought dead at the Sannidhanam hospital here, they said.
Heart attack was suspected to be the reason for the young pilgrim's death and it could be confirmed only after the post mortem, they added.
In another incident, eleven pilgrims were injured, six of them seriously, early on Tuesday when a tree fell on them as they were passing through the Marakootam-Chandranandana route. The
incident occurred around 2 am this morning.
It is not clear if the pilgrims were returning after the darshan. The tree fell due to strong winds in the area. Following the incident, electric and telephone cables got snapped.
With help from the emergency operations team, NDRF, the branches were removed and the injured were rushed to Pamba hospital. At least six people have been referred to Kottayam Medical college hospital, police said.
Meanwhile, the Sabarimala shrine, where the annual mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrimage is underway, is witnessing heavy rush for the last one week.
Besides the devotees from Kerala, a large number of pilgrims from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are flocking to the shrine to offer prayers.
