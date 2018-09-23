English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lord Ganesh Does Not Need DJ and Dolby, Says Fadnavis
The government's ban on DJ and Dolby sound has created resentment among some Ganesh mandals, but the Bombay High Court upheld it earlier this week.
(Photo: Twitter handle of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis)
Mumbai: Defending the ban on DJ and Dolby sound during the Ganesh festival which ends on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Lord Ganesh does not need such hi-tech sound amplifying systems.
The government's ban on DJ and Dolby sound has created resentment among some Ganesh mandals (groups which celebrate the festival in public), but the Bombay High Court upheld it earlier this week.
Speaking to the media after the immersion of Ganesh idol installed at the chief minister's residence 'Varsha' here, Fadnavis said, "Lord Ganesh does not need DJ-Dolby, it has become our need, for our enthusiasm.
"Traditional musical instruments are more enjoyable. Loud music causes noise pollution. I think the revelry should not be diminished, but we should also think of environment and traditions," he said.
The government had defended the ban on DJ and Dolby sound in the high court saying that these systems can not be operated without breaching the maximum sound limits permissible under the Noise Pollution Rules.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
