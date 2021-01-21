Lord Krishna and Ram Lalla’s Ties Go Stronger: Udupi Sculptor to Build Chariot for Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ayodhya Ram Temple and Karnataka’s Udupi have been connected for centuries as the Late Udupi Pejawar Seer Vishweshateertha was an inspiration for LK Advani’s Rath Yatra. And now, the connection is being rekindled as the renowned sculptor Lakshmi Narayana Acharya from Udupi’s koteshwara will build a chariot for the iconic Ram temple.

The majestic chariot Brahma Ratha will also be built by Sri Vishwakarma Karakushala Shilpakala Kendra in coastal Karnataka. Sculptor Lakshminarayan Acharya, his son Rajagopal Acharya and Govindananda Saraswati Swamiji of Hanumad Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust have held talks over the project. Rajagopal is scheduled to travel to Hampi on January 20 to discuss the chariot design, as per sources.

Lakshmiranaya Acharya earlier readied chariot for Kukke Subrahmanya temple, Dharmasthala temple, Puttur Mahalingeshwara temple, etc. Recently, thinker, columnist Shefali Vydya had tweeted introducing Lakshminarayana Acharya stating that he will be building the chariot.

Govindananda seer had contacted us for building a chariot, we were unaware, for which temple he is consulting us but later we learned that it is for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, said Lakshmi Narayana Acharya. They had visited over 20 sculptures before finalizing us, he added.

The chariot will measure around 84 feet from top to bottom, with elaborate carvings along its length. Ram Mandir trust will provide all the materials required for the chariot and a small factory setup will be set in Koteshwara soon.

If the trust makes an official decision, then the construction of the chariot will kick start within weeks’. However, the Karakushala Kendra is awaiting final nod from the trust.