Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Lord, Lordship' No More as Rajasthan Court Puts an End to British Era-style of Addressing Judges

The resolution was the brainchild of Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Ravindra Bhatt who is known to have asked the lawyers not to address him as ‘My Lord’ or ‘Your Lordship’ during his tenure at the Delhi High Court.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Lord, Lordship' No More as Rajasthan Court Puts an End to British Era-style of Addressing Judges
Image for representation. (Image source: Freeimages.com)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court will soon do away with the British colonial era system of addressing Judges as lordship or lord.

The decision of curtailing the use of such titles was unanimously taken by the Judges in a full court meeting, the New Indian Express reported.

"To honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the constitution of India, the full court in its meeting has unanimously resolved to request the counsels and those who appear before the court to desist from addressing the Hon'ble Judges as 'My Lord' and 'Your Lordship'," the Judges stated in the resolution.

The resolution was the brainchild of Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Ravindra Bhatt. He is known to have asked the lawyers not to address him as ‘My Lord’ or ‘Your Lordship’ during his tenure at the Delhi High Court.

Earlier in 2009, Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru had also banned the lawyers from addressing him as 'Your Lordship'.

A bench of justices HL Dattu and SA Bobde in 2014 had said the judges should be addressed in courts in a respectful manner, but not necessarily as "my lord", "your lordship" or "your honour."

"When did we say it is compulsory? You can only call us in a dignified manner...Don't address us as “lordship". We don't say anything. We only say address us respectfully," the bench had said.

In 2016, the Bar Council of India (BCI) also made it mandatory for advocates to only address the Judges as Sir.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram