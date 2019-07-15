'Lord, Lordship' No More as Rajasthan Court Puts an End to British Era-style of Addressing Judges

New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court will soon do away with the British colonial era system of addressing Judges as lordship or lord.

The decision of curtailing the use of such titles was unanimously taken by the Judges in a full court meeting, the New Indian Express reported.

"To honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the constitution of India, the full court in its meeting has unanimously resolved to request the counsels and those who appear before the court to desist from addressing the Hon'ble Judges as 'My Lord' and 'Your Lordship'," the Judges stated in the resolution.

The resolution was the brainchild of Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Ravindra Bhatt. He is known to have asked the lawyers not to address him as ‘My Lord’ or ‘Your Lordship’ during his tenure at the Delhi High Court.

Earlier in 2009, Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru had also banned the lawyers from addressing him as 'Your Lordship'.

A bench of justices HL Dattu and SA Bobde in 2014 had said the judges should be addressed in courts in a respectful manner, but not necessarily as "my lord", "your lordship" or "your honour."

"When did we say it is compulsory? You can only call us in a dignified manner...Don't address us as “lordship". We don't say anything. We only say address us respectfully," the bench had said.

In 2016, the Bar Council of India (BCI) also made it mandatory for advocates to only address the Judges as Sir.