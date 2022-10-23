‘Lord Ram Beacon Who Gives Light to the World’, Says PM Modi in His First Deepotsav at Ayodhya | Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kickstarted the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali, saying Ram was in the holy city’s DNA and the inspiration behind the BJP-led central government’s policy of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’. He said Ram’s ideals were like a beacon that gave light to the whole world.

Over 15 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of River Sarayu, as the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath witnessed a sound and laser show followed by a fireworks display.

This is the sixth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, which Adityanath said was started with guidance and inspiration from Prime Minister Modi. On arriving in Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Hindu deity Ram, the PM offered prayers to Ram Lalla followed by the inspection of the Shri Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

Addressing a gathering after the ‘rajyabhishek’ of the symbolic Ram and Sita, Modi said, “From the teachings of ‘Kartavya Bal’ by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with ‘Kartavya Path’ to honour his governance and establish our identity globally,” he said.

Here is all the action from PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya, where he launched the sixth edition of Deepotsav celebrations:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said values inculcated by Ram through his words, thoughts and rule were the inspiration for ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and the basis for ‘sabka vishwas, sabka prayas’. “From the teachings of ‘Kartavya Bal’ by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with ‘Kartavya Path’ to honour his governance and establish our identity globally,” he said. Ram was in Ayodhya’s DNA, the prime minister said, adding that the holy city was compared to paradise earlier but had suffered negligence for decades. But, Ayodhya was finally touching new heights when it comes to development, he added. “Earlier, questions were raised on Lord Ram’s existence… today thousands of crores are being spent on the development of Ayodhya,” the prime minister said. Before his address at Ram Katha Park, PM Modi performed the symbolic coronation, or ‘rajyabhishek’, of Ram and Sita. Modi said he got the opportunity of having the deity’s darshan due to his blessings. “I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights,” he said. Modi said Ram’s ideals were a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in the next 25 years and gave “courage to achieve the most difficult goals”. “Today, Ayodhya is divine with lamps, grand with emotions. Deepavali lamps are the living energy of India’s ideals, values and philosophy. Lord Ram gives light to the whole world… He is like a beacon. We begin our celebration with the declaration of ‘Satyamev Jayate’; this celebration will revive the ethos of cultural India,” the PM said. Before Modi’s speech, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya started six years ago through the guidance and inspiration of PM Modi. “This festival of UP became a festival of the country. Today, it is touching new heights of success,” he added. Modi performed aarti on the banks of River Sarayu, where over 15 lakh earthen lamps were lit. After this, the PM watched a sound and laser show with the programme ending with a grand firework display. Volunteers from Avadh University made a Guinness World record by lighting 15.76 lakh diyas as the PM launched Deepotsav celebrations. The PM offered prayers to Ram Lalla at the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and inspected the Ram temple construction site during his visit. When he arrived in Ayodhya, he was received by Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel. This was the PM’s first visit to Ayodhya after laying the foundation stone for the temple in August 5, 2020. It is for the first time that he physically took part in the Deepotsav celebrations. Elaborate security arrangements were made across the city for Modi’s visit.

(With PTI inputs)

