Lord Ram Our Ancestor, Those Who Disagree Have Doubtful DNA: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that everyone in India is a descendant of Lord Ram and questioned the DNA of those who disagree with him. Adityanath made the remarks in Gorakhpur during his two-day visit. Recalling his interaction with Muslim artistes from Indonesia during Ramleela in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said he found the names of the performers Sanskritised. Asking about the reason behind it, Adityanath said the artistes told him that they believe and follow Islam, but Lord Ram is their ancestor.

The CM further said that when foreign Muslim artistes take pride in calling themselves descendants of Lord Ram, then there is little doubt on the DNA of Indias who refuse to acknowledge this. “We should be proud of the fact that Ram was our ancestor. If Indonesia can feel proud of this, then what is stopping us,” he added.

Adityanath, during his visit to Gorakhpur, reviewed several development works, and said that his government’s focus is not just on his former Lok Sabha constituency, but on the whole of Uttar Pradesh. The CM noted that the ongoing road projects such as Purvanchal expressway, Bundelkhand expressway and Ganga expressway will benefit everyone in the state.

He added that a 12-lane road will be constructed between Delhi and Meerut to improve connectivity. Adityanath also said that all the Tehsil headquarters in the state are being connected with two-lane and four-lane roads.

Talking more about connectivity, the CM said there was a time when there was not a single metro rail in Uttar Pradesh, but now it is operationalised in two cities. He added that Kanpur and Agra will also be on the metro map by November this year with work already going on to bring metro in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut and Jhansi as well.

Adityanath said that his government is focused on women security and their empowerment. Mission Shakti launched in October 2020, he said, is part of his government’s plan to guarantee safety and security to the women of the state.

For women’s economic freedom, the CM highlighted the success of Balinee - a company started by women in Bundelkhand and has more than 22,000 women employees supplying milk to it. Adityanath said the company made a profit of Rs 6 crore in the last two years, adding that similar experiments will be done in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Badaun and nearby districts.

