Lord Venkateswara Navaratri Brhmotsavam Begins from Today
The procession of 'Garuda Seva' of Lord Venkateswara, which attracts lakhs of devotees, would be taken out on October 14.
Image for representation.
Tirupati The famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala is all set for the annual Navaratri brahmotsavam festivities, which will commence on October 10.
The procession of 'Garuda Seva' of Lord Venkateswara, which attracts lakhs of devotees, would be taken out on October 14, a temple official told PTI.
He said that tight security arrangements, including installation of sophisticated surveillance cameras was on at various spots in and around the hill temple complex for the smooth conduct of the festivities.
As part of the festival, a large number of colourful electric illuminated gigantic cutouts, depicting several Hindu mythological gods and goddess have been mounted at quite a lot of places on the hills, he said.
The chariot procession of the Lord around the shrine would take place on the penultimate day on October 17, he said.
