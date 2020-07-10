Lorry Driver Stabs to Death Landlord for Demanding Rent, Arrested

A 26-year-old lorry driver fatally stabbed his landlord for demanding rent, police said on Friday.

The driver, staying with his parents in the rented house at Kunrathur near here, had allegedly not paid the rent for over four months, said a police official.

On Thursday, the landlord went to the tenant and disconnected the electricity and water supply to the house, the official said. This led to an altercation and the tenant knifed the landlord, he said.

The injured man was taken to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead, the official said.

The driver, who had lost his job during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, has been arrested, he added.