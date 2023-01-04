‘Loss of Sexual Pleasure, Business, Mental Pain’: MP Man Seeks Over 10,000 cr Compensation for Wrongful Jail Time

A man in Madhya Pradesh has sought a compensation of over 10,006 crore from the state government for being jailed for nearly two years on “fake” charges of gangrape. Kantu alias Kantilal Bheel (35) who hails from Ratlam was acquitted of gangrape charges in October last year.

Kantu has sought Rs 1 crore compensation each for loss of business and profession, loss of reputation and credit, on account of bodily harm and mental pain, loss of family life and loss of opportunities for education and career progression, Rs 10,000 crore for “loss of God’s gift to humans e.g sexual pleasure” and Rs 2 lakh to cover litigation costs during his time in prison, Times of India reported.

Kantu, the sole bread-earner for his family of six, said he had to suffer a lot due to the allegations against him and jail time has put his wife, children and elderly mother through great pain. “I can’t describe the suffering I went through during those two years of imprisonment. My family can’t even afford innerwear. I faced extreme weather, like heat and cold, without clothes in prison," TOI quoted the petitioner as saying.

“The jail ordeal caused a skin disease and some other ailments, including a permanent headache that torments me even after my release. Imagine what they went through without me."

The petitioner has alleged that the police gave “false, fabricated and defamatory statements” against him and this has ruited his life and career.

Kantu’s counsel, Vijay Singh Yadav, said the district court is scheduled to hear the plea on January 10. The police registered a gangrape case against him based on a woman’s complaint in January 2018. The woman had alleged that Kantu promised to give her a lift to her brother’s house but he took her to a forest where he raped her.

As per the woman’s complaint, Kantu called his Bheru Amliyar who tend took her to Indore and raped her for six months on the pretext of labour work, TOI reported. Kanta was arrested in December 2022 but the court acquitted both accused in October last year.

