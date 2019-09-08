Lost a Dear Friend, Legal Legend, Says Sitaram Yechury Condoling Ram Jethmalani's Death

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday expressed grief over the death of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, and said he had lost a "dear friend".

Noted jurist Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday, his family members said.

"Deep grief at the passing away of Ram Jethmalani. He was a dear friend, fellow Parliamentarian and a legal legend. Deepest condolences to his family and the large number of friends and admirers," Yechury tweeted.

