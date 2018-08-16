GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Lost a Father Figure Today': PM Modi Calls Vajpayee's Death a Personal Loss for Him

The Prime Minister, who also visited Vajpayee’s 6A, Krishna Menon Marg residence to pay floral tributes to him, hailed the BJP stalwart as a wonderful orator, a prolific writer and one who dutifully served the country.

Updated:August 16, 2018, 11:28 PM IST
File photo of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a “father figure” and said the void left by his death could never be filled.

Modi, who has often referred to Vajpayee as his mentor, said the former prime minister had strengthened the Jan Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through his leadership and struggles.

“He took these parties to every part of India and spread the policies and philosophy of the BJP to the people,” he said.

Reminiscing Vajpayee’s affectionate hug, Modi said his “father figure” had taught him valuable aspects of 'sangathan' (organisation) and 'shaasan' (administration).

“We have lost our inspiration. We have lost an ‘Atal Ratna’. The personality of Atalji and the sadness due to his demise cannot be described in words. The void cannot be filled ever,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who also visited Vajpayee’s 6A, Krishna Menon Marg, residence to pay floral tributes to him, hailed the BJP stalwart as a wonderful orator, a prolific writer and one who dutifully served the country.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the prime minister said Vajpayee’s demise marked the end of an era and described it as a “personal and irreplaceable” loss for him.

He said the BJP patriarch lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades, while noting that it was Vajpayee's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century.




“It was Atal Ji’s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India," Modi tweeted.



The former prime minister and BJP patriarch passed away at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness.

Leaders cutting across party lines and commoners paid tributes to the prolific orator and master statesman at his residence. The mortal remains will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 9am on Friday and the samadhi will be held at Vijay Ghat, near Rajghat, at 4pm. The government also announced seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the former prime minister.

(With PTI inputs)

