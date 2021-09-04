Lost in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand Woman Rescued from Nepal After 12 Years

A Jharkhand woman has been rescued from Nepal 12 years after she had gone missing in Uttar Pradesh and now she is being brought to her home state, an official statement said on Saturday. Family members of Aitbariya, who had abandoned all hopes to see her again, are now waiting eagerly for her return from New Delhi where she had reached on Friday. A tweet from someone in Nepal saying that she was staying at an ashram in Kathmandu has set the ball rolling and an official of the Jharkhand government has been deputed to bring her back. She will take a train from Delhi to Ranchi on Sunday. "Aitbariya, who is now 32, had gone to Uttar Pradesh with her father, to work at a brick kiln. From there, she went missing. This incident happened almost 12 Years back. A case was filed in the Gorakhpur police station of UP. But, Aitbariya couldn't be found anywhere," the Jharkhand government statement said.

Aitbariya is a resident of Masmona village under the Bhandara police station of Lohardaga. As per the details, from UP she was taken to Haryana and later sent to Nepal. The development comes close on the heels of the Jharkhand government rescuing a septuagenarian, identified as Fucha Mahli, after he spent 35 years working as a virtual bonded labour in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

"Our government is committed to rescue every single child. We have suffered enough with this menace but not anymore. If the case is related to trafficking, I warn traffickers to stay away from our state otherwise, they will be dealt with the strictest action," Chief Minister Soren said. The statement said the state government took immediate steps to bring her back after information about her staying at an ashram in Nepal emerged through a tweet by someone in Nepal.

Minister Champai Soren brought the tweet to the notice of the Jharkhand State Migration Control Room and the chief minister who released a strict order to work on the issue with utmost priority. The state government coordinated with the embassies of Nepal and India to ensure her safe return, the statement said adding after video conferencing and calls to her mother and elder sister, it was confirmed that she is the daughter of Late Birsa Oraon.

Her father is no more, while her mother and other members of the family had lost all hopes of her return. After making all arrangements, the Lohardaga district administration was directed to arrange for her return from Delhi to Lohardaga.

A district official, accompanied by Aitbarya's elder sister and brother-in-law, has gone to Delhi. They will take a train to Ranchi on Sunday. Aitbariya's elder sister said, We had lost all hopes of her return. She was lost in UP. Since then, we could not contact her. In the past also, we had sought help but nothing worked. A few days back, government officials contacted my mother and informed her about my sister. Thanks to Hemant Soren Ji, an officer from the government took us to Delhi. This Family reunion was not possible without the government's support. Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Toppo said on the directions from the chief minister, the State Migration Control Room contacted the district administration with the details of the family.

A team was sent to the family and after the identification process, the elder sister of Aitbariya along with her brother-in-law was sent to Delhi with the Labour superintendent. We were informed that rescued Kumari Aitbariya has been administered with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. For precaution, we will get her and her family members tested for COVID-19. Additionally, we will also cover her with various benefits of state government-run schemes. I have sought a report from the respective BDO about her house condition. If required, she will be provided with a house and ration card," Toppo said.

