Lost Memory After Accident, Went Missing in 2017, Gujarat Woman Found in Bengal After 6 Years

After losing memory in an accident, this woman from Gujarat left her house unknowingly six years ago and went missing subsequently. A joint effort of Bengal and Gujrat Police has now helped her return home.

This is the story of Dhani Bahen who has now returned back to home in Gujarat.

In 2022, Nandigram Police in West Bengal got information that one vagabond lady was seen roaming in Tarachandbarh village of the district. Police spoke to her and realised that she was unable to recall anything. She was then sent to Nandigram SS Hospital.

Thereafter, police then sent her to Swadhar Greh, Pallikatha, for her safe custody. She was given counselling session there and slowly got her memory back. During further inquiry, her identity was ascertained, and it was found that she had been missing from her house in Gujarat since 2017.

Bengal police immediately informed its Gujarat counterpart.

On February 8, Gujrat Police along with the woman’s brother and husband came to the police station in Nandigram where she was handed over to them after proper verification.

It was an emotional moment when Gujarat police came to take Dhani Bahen and her family members reunited with tears in their eyes. It was also emotional moment for Bengal police too, Additional Sp East Medinipur Shraddha Pandey told News18.

“I feel immensely content that we could help in reuniting the family. The feeling of helplessness and hopelessness when one’s family member goes missing cannot be described in words. The lady’s sons were in tears of disbelief when they heard from us. With cooperation of the Dahod rural police, this feat was possible. We wish the lady a happy life ahead," Shraddha Pandey said.

Relatives of Dhani said that she met with an accident in which she had brain injury, after which she lost her memory. Thereafter, one day, she suddenly went missing.

