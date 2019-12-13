Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Lost on Her Way to Grandmother's House, Teenager Raped by Auto Rickshaw Driver in Hyderabad

When the girls did not reach their grandmother's house, the family had filed a missing complaint on December 8, police said.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lost on Her Way to Grandmother's House, Teenager Raped by Auto Rickshaw Driver in Hyderabad
Representative image.

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an auto rickshaw driver on the pretext of taking her to her grandmother's house, police said here on Friday

They said the girl and her 10-year-old sister lost their way while going to their grandmother's house from their home on the night of December 8.

The man's elder brother, also an autorickshaw driver, spotted them and took them to his house. However he was ticked off by his mother, who asked her younger son to take the girls back home.

The man instead took them to a lodge at Nampally area, where he raped the teenager while her younger sibling was asleep. He dropped them near Falaknuma railway station on December 9 and fled, police said.

The teenager managed to call a relative after which they were reunited with her family.

On Thursday, her kin filed a police complaint following which both the autorickshaw driver and his brother were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said they are on the lookout for the brothers, who are absconding.

Earlier, when the girls did not reach their grandmother's house, the family had filed a missing complaint on December 8, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram