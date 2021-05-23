'Lots of Photos, Memories': 9-yr-old's Appeal for Covid Victim Mother's Phone Stolen from K'taka Hospital

A nine-year-old girl, who recently lost her mother Prabha due to Covid-19 infection, has reached to Kodagu police station in Karnataka with a complaint that her mother’s mobile phone was stolen from a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri town. In a heartbreaking plea, the girl has asked the police to search the phone since it contained several photos and memories of her late mother.

The girl named Hrithiksha is a daughter of a daily-wage worker in Kodagu district’s Kushalnagar and is a class 4 student. She lost her mother on May 16 due to coronavirus at a hospital in Madikeri.

Speaking to The News Minute, Hrithiksha’s aunt Akshitha said, “The phone was switched off when we tried calling her on Saturday (May 15) and the next day we were told she (Prabha) had died. We asked for the phone to be given back again but we were told by the hospital that it was missing. We have not got the mobile back yet."

“Hrithiksha has been crying and asking for the mobile to be returned since the phone has a lot of photos of her mother," she added.

A daughter’s emotional plea immediately went viral on social media where people asked the police to begin the search and take swift action against those found guilty.

Acting on the same, Kodagu police have begun the search for missing mobile phone of Hrithiksha’s mother from the hospital. Confirming that a police complaint was registered by a Covid-19 victim’s daughter over missing of phone, Kodagu SP Kshama Mishra told TNM, “We have taken up the complaint and we are contacting the hospital about the missing phone."

Police officials in Madikeri, where the hospital in the district is located, and Kushalnagar, are working together to find the phone. “We have asked them to remain in Kushalnagar and we have taken the complaint in the police station there. We are tracing the phone on priority," a police official in Madikeri said.

