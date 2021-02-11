‘Lots of Dogs Like You’: Telangana CM Hits Out at Protesters, Opposition Demands Apology

While addressing a public gathering ahead of the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll in Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao compared a group of protesters to “dogs”.

Rao, also known as KCR, was visiting the Nagarjuna Sagar area in Nalgonda district on Wednesday. After laying the foundation stone for a government scheme, the Telangana CM and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief was addressing a gathering when a group of people started protesting. The protesters, among them some were women, were holding papers and wanted to make a representation to the chief minister.

An ANI report quoted an irked chief minister as saying, “Now that you have given the memo, leave from here. If you want to stay, please remain calm. No one will be disturbed by your stupid acts, you will be beaten up unnecessarily. We have seen many people, amma, there are a lot of dogs like you. Leave from here.”

The Telangana chief minister’s remarks have created uproar, with the opposition demanding an apology from him. Both the BJP and the Congress have criticized the TRS chief’s remarks. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee incharge Manickam Tagore was quoted by ANI as saying, “Telangana CM calls women at Nagarjuna Sagar public meeting dogs. Don’t forget this is a democracy and the women standing there are the reason you sit in that position. They are our bosses. Apologise, Chandrasekhar.”