Lottery-Addict TN Man Kills Wife & Children, Records WhatsApp Video Before Committing Suicide

Chennai: A 33-year-old man in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram killed three of his children by feeding them cyanide and committed suicide along with his wife on Thursday.

In a video, which he recorded and sent to his friends on WhatsApp minutes before died, S Arun, a goldsmith by profession, claimed he was killing his daughters and was about to commit suicide with his wife over mounting debts.

He attributed this debt to his addiction to three-digit lottery tickets.

In the video, Arun also urged the Tamil Nadu government to ban the lottery system. “I appeal to the government it should ban lottery tickets in Tamil Nadu. If it does so, at least 10 men like me in Villupuram would escape from the trap of debt,” Arun said.

He had also taken videos showing his three daughters including a four-year-old Bharathi suffer.

He sent the video to his close friends and also to people from the goldsmith association. His friends informed the police after they got the video. However, all the five—Arun, A Sivagami, 27, Priyadharsini, 5, Yuva Sri, 3 and Bharathy, 1—were found dead when the police rushed to their house in Sitherikkarai area of the town.

The police rushed the family to a government hospital in Mundiampakkam in Villipuram district where they were declared brought dead. The post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were taken back to the residence on Friday.

Police sources said they will investigate the case to ascertain if Arun was pressurized to repay the debts.

District police said 160 people have been arrested from the district in connection with the illegal lottery scheme and as many as 200 cases have been registered so far.

