Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Lottery-Addict TN Man Kills Wife & Children, Records WhatsApp Video Before Committing Suicide

In a video, which he recorded and sent to his friends on WhatsApp minutes before died, S Arun, a goldsmith by profession, claimed he was killing his daughters and was about to commit suicide with his wife over mounting debts.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:December 13, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lottery-Addict TN Man Kills Wife & Children, Records WhatsApp Video Before Committing Suicide
S Arun with his family (News18)

Chennai: A 33-year-old man in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram killed three of his children by feeding them cyanide and committed suicide along with his wife on Thursday.

In a video, which he recorded and sent to his friends on WhatsApp minutes before died, S Arun, a goldsmith by profession, claimed he was killing his daughters and was about to commit suicide with his wife over mounting debts.

He attributed this debt to his addiction to three-digit lottery tickets.

In the video, Arun also urged the Tamil Nadu government to ban the lottery system. “I appeal to the government it should ban lottery tickets in Tamil Nadu. If it does so, at least 10 men like me in Villupuram would escape from the trap of debt,” Arun said.

He had also taken videos showing his three daughters including a four-year-old Bharathi suffer.

He sent the video to his close friends and also to people from the goldsmith association. His friends informed the police after they got the video. However, all the five—Arun, A Sivagami, 27, Priyadharsini, 5, Yuva Sri, 3 and Bharathy, 1—were found dead when the police rushed to their house in Sitherikkarai area of the town.

The police rushed the family to a government hospital in Mundiampakkam in Villipuram district where they were declared brought dead. The post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were taken back to the residence on Friday.

Police sources said they will investigate the case to ascertain if Arun was pressurized to repay the debts.

District police said 160 people have been arrested from the district in connection with the illegal lottery scheme and as many as 200 cases have been registered so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram