Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Declared for January 20, First Prize Winner Gets Rs 1 Core

The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the result of the Lottery Sambad on the official website today at 4 pm. The results for the Dear Mercury Wednesday lottery can view the official website and check their results lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize amount for Nagaland Dear Mercury Wednesday is Rs 1 crore. The prize is won by ticket number 80H 04216. The second prize is worth Rs 9,000, while the third prize winners will get Rs 500 each. The fourth prize winners of the Nagaland State Lottery takes home Rs 250. The fifth prize winners are entitled to Rs 120. The consolation prize fetches Rs 1,000.

How to check Nagaland Lottery 4 pm Results for January 20:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 11.55 AM, 4PM and 8 PM will appear.

Step 3: Click on the 4 PM option

Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount. They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office. Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others. The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes. Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

Those interested in trying their luck for the Lottery Sambad can purchase the Nagaland lottery tickets from any local lottery shop in the state. Each ticket of the lottery is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department rolls out draws for various weekly lotteries daily.