Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Results for Today to be Declared at lotterysambadresult.in

The Nagaland State Lottery Department will announce the result for Sunday, January 3 on the official website of the Lottery Sambad. The result for Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery has already been declared at 11.55am. The next Nagaland Lottery for Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery will be announced at 4 pm, while the result for Dear Hawk Evening lottery will be released at 8pm today. All those who bought the tickets for any of the Nagaland Lottery can check the winning numbers at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize for Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery is fixed at Rs 1 crore. The prize is won by ticket number 85H 05980. The second prize is worth Rs 9000, while the third prize winners take home Rs 500 each. The fourth prize of the Nagaland State Lottery earns the winner Rs 250. There is also a consolation prize, which fetches Rs 1000.

All those who wish to try their luck for the Lottery Sambad can buy tickets of the Nagaland lottery from any lottery shop in the state. One ticket of the Nagaland lottery costs a person Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department holds draws for various weekly lotteries daily.

How to check Nagaland lottery results for Sunday, January 3

Step 1: Go to Lottery Sambad website

Step 2: You will see option tabs for 11.55 AM, 4PM and 8 PM. Click on one of these, depending on the lottery ticket you have bought

Step 3: After clicking on the correct timing option, the result will display on screen

Step 4: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 5: Tally the digits to confirm if your ticket number has won any prize

Just like any other lottery draw in India, the winners for Nagaland State Lottery will also have to claim their winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. For January 3 lottery, winners can claim the amount till February 2.

To claim the winning amount, the prize winner will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. Each winner need to submit their lottery ticket along with a photocopy of the valid ID proof.

The next process is that of verification. Concerned authorities will verify the identity of each claimant. The prize money will be handed over only after the verification process.