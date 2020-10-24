Lottery Sambad Result October 24: Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Winners to be Announced Today at 4 pm

The results of Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Sambad will be announced by the West Bengal State Lottery Department on October 24 at 4 pm. The result will be available on lotterysambadresult.in.

The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery first prize winner would receive a massive Rs 50 lakh reward. The second prize will get Rs 9,000, the third place will receive Rs 500, whereas the price for fourth winner is Rs 250. There is even fifth prize, which is fixed at Rs 120, while a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will also be announced. The West Bengal State Lottery Sambad announces Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery winners every Saturday at 4 pm.

Steps to check the results of the lottery online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The home page has a number of time slot boxes- each corresponding to a different lottery result.

Step 3: Click on the 4 pm slot.

Step 4: The result can be viewed/downloaded in a PDF document.

Rules to Remember for Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery

• If the winning number is the same as the holder’s ticket, then the winner needs to present the winning ticket to the authorities at West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the money.

• The lottery ticket has an expiration date. The lottery result and number are not valid after 30 days from the day of result declaration. (For today’s lottery, it’s November 23).

• Once the West Bengal Gazette office has been presented with the winning ticket, they will verify it for authenticity. Once the authentication process is complete, the winner is free to take home their reward.

• The winning amount is exclusive of tax. Once the above processes are complete, the tax will be assessed and the total amount received by the winner will be subjective to tax rates. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

Other weekly games from West Bengal State Lottery weekly:

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

> Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati