Lottery Sambad Result Today: 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' Lottery Winners to be Out at 4pm

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the Lottery Sambad Result for December 3 today. The 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery results will be out on Thursday at 4 pm. The results of the lottery can be checked online by going to website at lotterysambadresult.in.

The top prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 5,000 and the fourth prize is worth Rs 2,500. The fifth prize is fixed at Rs 1,200 and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' are announced every Thursday at 4 pm.

Here is how aspiring lottery winners can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery, that is - lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Search for 'Lottery Sambad Result 3.12.2020 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' 4 pm result and click on it

Step 3: A new page will appear where you can view the West Bengal State Lottery result

Here are a few things you should know about lottery:

1. If a ticket holder's ticket number matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money.

2. The number and the lottery will be valid only for 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

3. After presenting the ticket to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is complete.

4. The winning amount will be given to the winner after the taxes are deducted. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.