Loud Music: Over 600 Temples, 265 Mosques in Noida Get Police Notice

In compliance with the instructions on checking loud music by the Uttar Pradesh government, police in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday served notices to around 900 religious places, including temples and mosques, officials said. Police officials went around temples, mosques, among other places of worship, besides marriage banquet halls and DJ operators regarding use of loudspeakers on directions by Police Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.

These places were asked to comply with the instructions given by the High Court regarding sound amplification devices, a police spokesperson said. “The officers of the commissionerate gave notices to 602 temples out of 621 temples, 265 mosques out of 268 mosques, 16 other religious places as well as 217 wedding places, 175 DJ operators,” the police spokesperson said. “If any religious place / DJ operator does not follow the instructions given by the Honourable High Court regarding sound limit, then strict action will be taken against the concerned,” the official said. Amid incidents of violence during festivals in some states, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that the use of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others.

With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious. During the course of a review meeting on law and order with senior officials in Lucknow on Monday, he had said everyone has the freedom to follow their method of worship according to their religious ideology.

