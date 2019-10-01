Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Loudspeakers Can be Played in Ramlilas Till Midnight, Says Delhi Govt

In a letter to joint commissioner of police (Licensing Unit), Arun Mishra, special secretary (Environment), said the noise level should not breach the permissible levels near residential areas.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 9:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Loudspeakers Can be Played in Ramlilas Till Midnight, Says Delhi Govt
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has relaxed rules for Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations under which loudspeakers can be played till midnight, according to a senior official.

In a letter to joint commissioner of police (Licensing Unit), Arun Mishra, special secretary (Environment), said the noise level should not breach the permissible levels near residential areas.

"Hon'ble Minister (Environment & Forest), GNCTD, has considered the request in public interest and has accorded permission to use loudspeakers and public address systems between 10.00 pm and 12.00 midnight with immediate effect up to October 9 by the organizers of Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dussehra and other religious functions/ programmes or their seeking permission from the Delhi Police," Mishra said in the letter.

Arjun Kumar of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee said they had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal around a fortnight ago to seek permission and now it has been accorded.

Sources said every year permission is taken, but there was a delay in getting the it this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram