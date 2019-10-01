Loudspeakers Can be Played in Ramlilas Till Midnight, Says Delhi Govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government has relaxed rules for Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations under which loudspeakers can be played till midnight, according to a senior official.

In a letter to joint commissioner of police (Licensing Unit), Arun Mishra, special secretary (Environment), said the noise level should not breach the permissible levels near residential areas.

"Hon'ble Minister (Environment & Forest), GNCTD, has considered the request in public interest and has accorded permission to use loudspeakers and public address systems between 10.00 pm and 12.00 midnight with immediate effect up to October 9 by the organizers of Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dussehra and other religious functions/ programmes or their seeking permission from the Delhi Police," Mishra said in the letter.

Arjun Kumar of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee said they had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal around a fortnight ago to seek permission and now it has been accorded.

Sources said every year permission is taken, but there was a delay in getting the it this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.