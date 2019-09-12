Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Louis Vuitton Wants To Fund Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali. Yes, Really

French luxury group Louis Vuitton loves Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali so much that it wants to invest $500 million.

S C | CNN-News18

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Louis Vuitton Wants To Fund Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali. Yes, Really
File photo of yoga guru Ramdev. (Getty Images)
Loading...

French luxury group Louis Vuitton loves Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali so much that it wants to invest $500 million — that’s almost half of its remaining Asia fund in it.

“We would love to work with him if we can find a model,” Ravi Thakran, managing partner, L Catterton Asia told Economic Times.

Thakran feels that Patanjali has managed to break the cycle and celebrate ‘Indianess’ and it could sell its products in markets such as the US, Japan, China, South Korea and Europe. And, they are willing to help Ramdev in that.

However, even if Louis Vuitton is showing clear love for the ‘swadeshi’ brand, the love may not quite be reciprocated.

It could be a Catch-22 situation for Ramdev.

While Patanjali has been looking for funds, they have also made it clear that they are anti-multinational. So tying up with LV may not be a great idea for its image.

The ball is in Ramdev’s court now.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram