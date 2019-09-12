Louis Vuitton Wants To Fund Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali. Yes, Really
French luxury group Louis Vuitton loves Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali so much that it wants to invest $500 million.
File photo of yoga guru Ramdev. (Getty Images)
French luxury group Louis Vuitton loves Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali so much that it wants to invest $500 million — that’s almost half of its remaining Asia fund in it.
“We would love to work with him if we can find a model,” Ravi Thakran, managing partner, L Catterton Asia told Economic Times.
Thakran feels that Patanjali has managed to break the cycle and celebrate ‘Indianess’ and it could sell its products in markets such as the US, Japan, China, South Korea and Europe. And, they are willing to help Ramdev in that.
However, even if Louis Vuitton is showing clear love for the ‘swadeshi’ brand, the love may not quite be reciprocated.
It could be a Catch-22 situation for Ramdev.
While Patanjali has been looking for funds, they have also made it clear that they are anti-multinational. So tying up with LV may not be a great idea for its image.
The ball is in Ramdev’s court now.
