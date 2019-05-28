Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lounge, Transit Hotel at Bengaluru Airport to Partially Shut From June

The refurbishment project will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, Bengalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in the release.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lounge, Transit Hotel at Bengaluru Airport to Partially Shut From June
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Lounge and transit hotel facilities at the Bengaluru airport will remain partially shut between June this year and March 2021, owing to the refurbishment work which commences from the next month, BIAL said Tuesday.

The refurbishment project will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, Bengalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in the release.

"Starting June 1, parts of the domestic and international lounges and transit hotel would be closed," BIAL said.

Billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group-promoted Bengaluru airport currently has four lounges -- two in international security hold area (SHA) and the other two in the domestic SHA.

"Our vision is to improve lounge facilities to enhance the on-ground travel experience of our passengers. The new lounge concept is aimed at providing the ultimate hospitality experience," said Kenneth R, chief commercial officer, BIAL.

The refurbishment work will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, a BIAL spokesperson said adding the AGL (above-ground level)lounge in domestic and international SHA will remain close from June 1 till April 31, 2020.

The Plaza premium lounges in the international and domestic SHAs will not be available for services between April 1 and March 31, 2021, he said.

The new lounge operator, a joint venture between Gate Group and Travel & Food Service (TFS) India, will take over operations of the facilities, BIAL said adding that all the four lounges will resume operations in a phased manner.

Once the refurbishment of the facilities is completed, the users will have a new and exclusive lounge and transit hotel experience, the release said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram