English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lounge, Transit Hotel at Bengaluru Airport to Partially Shut From June
The refurbishment project will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, Bengalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in the release.
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Lounge and transit hotel facilities at the Bengaluru airport will remain partially shut between June this year and March 2021, owing to the refurbishment work which commences from the next month, BIAL said Tuesday.
The refurbishment project will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, Bengalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in the release.
"Starting June 1, parts of the domestic and international lounges and transit hotel would be closed," BIAL said.
Billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group-promoted Bengaluru airport currently has four lounges -- two in international security hold area (SHA) and the other two in the domestic SHA.
"Our vision is to improve lounge facilities to enhance the on-ground travel experience of our passengers. The new lounge concept is aimed at providing the ultimate hospitality experience," said Kenneth R, chief commercial officer, BIAL.
The refurbishment work will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, a BIAL spokesperson said adding the AGL (above-ground level)lounge in domestic and international SHA will remain close from June 1 till April 31, 2020.
The Plaza premium lounges in the international and domestic SHAs will not be available for services between April 1 and March 31, 2021, he said.
The new lounge operator, a joint venture between Gate Group and Travel & Food Service (TFS) India, will take over operations of the facilities, BIAL said adding that all the four lounges will resume operations in a phased manner.
Once the refurbishment of the facilities is completed, the users will have a new and exclusive lounge and transit hotel experience, the release said.
The refurbishment project will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, Bengalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in the release.
"Starting June 1, parts of the domestic and international lounges and transit hotel would be closed," BIAL said.
Billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group-promoted Bengaluru airport currently has four lounges -- two in international security hold area (SHA) and the other two in the domestic SHA.
"Our vision is to improve lounge facilities to enhance the on-ground travel experience of our passengers. The new lounge concept is aimed at providing the ultimate hospitality experience," said Kenneth R, chief commercial officer, BIAL.
The refurbishment work will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, a BIAL spokesperson said adding the AGL (above-ground level)lounge in domestic and international SHA will remain close from June 1 till April 31, 2020.
The Plaza premium lounges in the international and domestic SHAs will not be available for services between April 1 and March 31, 2021, he said.
The new lounge operator, a joint venture between Gate Group and Travel & Food Service (TFS) India, will take over operations of the facilities, BIAL said adding that all the four lounges will resume operations in a phased manner.
Once the refurbishment of the facilities is completed, the users will have a new and exclusive lounge and transit hotel experience, the release said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol: Williamson Rebuilds After Early Losses
- JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi
- Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Would Have Been in Avengers Endgame But It's a Long Story
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results