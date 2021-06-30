Love Affair Gone Awry? Bodies of Five Members of Tribal Family, Missing for Weeks, Exhumed from MP Farm

The discovery of five skeletons buried deep in a farm land in Nemawar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas late on Tuesday has sent shockwaves across the state.

The deceased were identified as four women and a minor boy, police said. Six persons, including two brothers who own the farm and were the masterminds in the case, have been arrested for the crime.

Suryakant Sharma, additional superintendent of police Dewas, said on May 13, Mohanlal Kaste’s wife Mamta (45), daughters Rupali (21) and Divya (14) and Ravi Oswal’s son Pawan (14) and daughter Puja (15) had gone missing and several teams were formed to locate them.

Recently, the police received a tip-off that a person who works at the farm land of local resident Hukum Singh Chauhan had some leads about the missing persons. Summoned to the police station, the man offered details about the farm owner’s grandsons Surendra Singh Chauhan and his younger brother Bhuru Chauhan.

Both the suspects were detained and were brought to the police station and during quizzing, they confessed to have committed the five murders and buried the bodies in the farm in an almost 10-foot-deep pit.

When police reached the farm on Tuesday, they recovered the skeletons with the help of JCB machine and municipal workers and sent them for forensic tests.

Sources claimed that one of the deceased, Rupali, was in a relationship with Surendra Singh Chauhan. However, Surendra decided to marry someone else and Rupali and her family objected to it. On May 13, Surendra asked them to come over to his farm for talks and during the dialogue, he lost his cool, murdered them and buried them in the land.

The police have arrested six people for the crime. The accused also handed over Rupali’s cellphone to one of their aides who was trying to mislead police by roaming around with the phone.

“We have enough evidence and we will fast-track this case soon to ensure stringent punishment to the guilty persons,” said Additional SP Suryakant Sharma.

