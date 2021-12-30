Love Affair Gone Wrong: On Cam, Man Punched, Hit on Head with Chair Before Being Stabbed in Delhi

In a shocking incident in Delhi’s Seemapuri, three men surrounded another man and stabbed him repeatedly even as he tried to escape. The incident was captured on video, and has gone viral.

In the video, the three men can also be seen punching the man and hitting him on the head with a chair. People can be seen giving a wide berth to the scuffle, but no one comes to the rescue of the victim.

The victim, identified as Shahrukh, was later rushed to GTB Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place at 5 pm in East Delhi’s Seemapuri market area on Wednesday.

According to police, they have arrested two persons involved. Initial investigation shows that the matter is related to an old enmity, police added.

Police said Shahrukh had a love affair with the sister of one of the accused, identified as Zubair. The family had arranged a match for Zubair’s sister that could not work out because of the love affair, police added.

Angered by this, Zubair and two others conspired to murder Shahrukh, police said. Hunt is on for the third person involved. A case has been registered.

