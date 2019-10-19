'Love for Cow Only on Paper': Chidambaram Slams Govt over Falling Population of Indigenous Cattle
In a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of the ED in a money laundering case, put out two economic indicators asking people to draw their own conclusions.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail from Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the alleged decline in population of indigenous cattle, saying the government's love for cow is only on paper.
The former finance minister also hit out at the government over what he said was an "acute" job crisis.
In a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, put out two economic indicators for people to draw their own conclusions.
I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:Two economic indicators for you to draw your own conclusions.1. Over 50% of those asked said that the employment situation is presently worse. Over 30% said it will worsen. Meaning, the job crisis is acute.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 19, 2019
2. Population of indigenous cattle declined by 6% between 2012 and 2019. Meaning, the Government's love for the cow is only on paper. It does not translate into increased productivity or fertility.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 19, 2019
Chidambaram had on Wednesday said he would tweet two economic indicators every day for people to draw their own conclusions.
