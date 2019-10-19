Take the pledge to vote

'Love for Cow Only on Paper': Chidambaram Slams Govt over Falling Population of Indigenous Cattle

In a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of the ED in a money laundering case, put out two economic indicators asking people to draw their own conclusions.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
'Love for Cow Only on Paper': Chidambaram Slams Govt over Falling Population of Indigenous Cattle
Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail from Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the alleged decline in population of indigenous cattle, saying the government's love for cow is only on paper.

The former finance minister also hit out at the government over what he said was an "acute" job crisis.

In a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, put out two economic indicators for people to draw their own conclusions.

Chidambaram had on Wednesday said he would tweet two economic indicators every day for people to draw their own conclusions.

