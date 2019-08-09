'Love is Not Crime': Rajasthan Police Tweets after State Passes Law to Tackle Honour Killing
The bill was passed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday to curb incidents of 'honour-killing' in the state with the provision of punishment of life imprisonment.
Rajasthan Police's tweet after the Assembly passed a bill to deal with honour killings. (Image: Twitter/@Rajasthan Police)
Jaipur: "Love is not a crime", this is what the Rajasthan Police is telling people of the state after the Assembly passed a bill to deal with honour killings.
Tweeting a still from Bollywood cult 'Mughal-e-Azam', the state police department said, "Jab pyar kiya to darna kya, kyoki ab Rajasthan sarkar ka kanoon hai honour killing ke khilaf" (why fear if in love, because now Rajasthan government has a law against honour killing).
सावधान!🚨~मुग़ल-ए-आज़म का जमाना गया!आपने यदि किसी प्रेमी युगल को शारीरिक आघात पहुँचाने की कोशिश की, तो राजस्थान सरकार के #HonourKilling Bill 2019 के अनुसार आपको आजीवन कैद से मृत्यु दंड⚰ तक की सजा और ₹5 लाख तक का जुर्माना हो सकता है।~क्योंकि प्यार करना कोई गुनाह नहीं। ♥ pic.twitter.com/fVlaOq4ASp— Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) August 8, 2019
Within hours, the tweet went viral with netizens hailing the government move to tackle killings of men and women if they marry outside caste in the name of family honour.
BL Soni, the additional director general of CID (Crime Branch), said the social media campaign was for creating awareness about the government's legislation against honour killings.
"Our social media team is very creative and posts such interesting tweets to catch people's attention. The tweet has received a good response," he told PTI.
The bill was passed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday to curb incidents of 'honour-killing' in the state with the provision of punishment of life imprisonment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Keerthy Suresh Wins Best Actress National Film Award for 'Mahanati'
- Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play
- HarmonyOS by Huawei is Finally Here, to Work on All Device Types
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
- Google Admits Most Android Users Prefer Three Button Navigation