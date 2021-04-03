'Love is Not Love Which Alters': K'taka Couple Proves Shakespeare’s Sonnet, Overcome Disability Barrier

“Love is not love which alters when alteration finds, or bends with the remover to remove.” William Shakespeare’s sonnet has proven to be true at many times, and here is one such example where a young couple married despite difficult circumstances.

Swapna and Manu, residents of Bkaktarahalli village in Chikkamagaluru district, have been in love for the last six years. Two years ago, Swapna had gone to Chikkamagaluru city to learn typing when she immediately collapsed. Since then, she has been unable to stand on her own.

Manu and Swapna both studied together till the second PUC exam. Their economic condition did not let them pursue further education. After discontinuing from college, Manu joined a hardware shop in the city and managed his family needs. Swapna joined a computer institution to learn typewriting.

However, all of a sudden, she lost control over her legs. Manu unable to bear the pain and left his job and returned to his hometown. Later he took her to several doctors, Ayurvedic experts and tried everything. But nobody could find what the real issue is.

Swapna had urged Manu to get married to someone without a disability. However, despite her efforts, he chose to continue by her side.

Talking to News18, Manu said, “When we started our relationship, she had no health issues. I loved her soul and it has got nothing to do with her current situation. If I leave her now, it would be cheating that. I loved her truly and I always want to be with her hand in hand, and no circumstances can change that.”

On this Wednesday, Swapna and Manu married during a mass wedding function in their village.

Speaking to News18, Swapna said, “I tried to convince Manu not to marry me. I tried to make him aware of my situation. I don’t think I will ever walk on my own. But he never listened when I asked him to move on. I am the luckiest girl to have him.”

While people in the village have been against inter-caste marriages, Swapna’s mother and the locals joined hands to get the duo married.

With inputs from Veeresha HG