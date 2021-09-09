'Love Jihad' & 'Narcotic Jihad' Used to Destroy Non-Muslim Youngsters: Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt

The Bishop of Pala Diocese, Joseph Kallarangatt, raised two issues that are affecting the youth. He said ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’ are the two main issues that youngsters are facing now.

The Bishop, while speaking to the people of his dioceses, said, “Since jihadis realised taking weapons and destroying others are not easy in a democratic country, they have taken up other ways. In the eyes of jihadis, non-Muslims should be destroyed. They aim to promote their religion and end non-Muslims. Two such ways they use are love jihad and narcotic jihad. Jihadis through love or other means use women from other religions for misusing, converting, using for terrorist activities or to make economic gains."

The Bishop said that families should be cautious about this and added that among those who reached terrorist camps in Afghanistan, there was a girl who followed Hinduism and another who followed Christianity. He says that this should be seriously studied on how this happened.

The Bishop said, “With the aim of luring girls at a very young age itself, in schools, colleges, hostels, training centres, jihadis have put traps. They have got special training on how to lure girls. The girls have been brainwashed to disown their parents, beliefs and religion.”

He said that those trying to prove that there is no love jihad is trying to feign ignorance. He further added that these people could have vested interests.

The Bishop added that along with this there is also narcotics jihad, which is trying to destroy the life of non-Muslims under the influence of drugs.

