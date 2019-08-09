Love No Bar: Gangster and Cop Get Married in Greater Noida After Falling for Each Other on Court Dates

Lucknow: It may sound like a script of a dramatic Bollywood film, but an unlikely love story between a gangster and a woman constable that began at the local court compound in Greater Noida and ended with them getting married, has become the talk of town.

30-year-old Rahul Thasrana was arrested in connection to the murder of trader Manmohan Goyal on May 8, 2014 and has more than a dozen other cases lodged against him.

Payal and he met at Surajpur court where she was posted. Police sources said that Payal remained in touch with Thasrana even as he continued to be in and out of prison and got married immediately after Thasrana was released.

The wedded couple is living at an undisclosed location in order to avoid any unwanted circumstances, considering Thasrana’s criminal background and past. While Payal makes occasional visits to her in-laws at Thasrana village, her husband has not been seen for months.

However, the officers at the Gautam Budh station, where Payal had been posted at the time of the wedding, are clueless about her whereabouts. Taking stock of the situation, SP (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said, “Payal’s details are being verified and action can only be taken when anything is confirmed.”

The gangster joined the Anil Dujana gang in 2008 in pursuit of fame and money, prior to which he was an auto driver in Sikandrabad. “After serving jail time for the Goyal case, he turned to the world of crime. In May 2016, Rahul Thasrana came to our notice for threatening villagers for voting in favour of his mother who was contesting for Village Pradhan elections,” Singh said.

Earlier, in March, he had also suffered bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances in Mabupura area.

