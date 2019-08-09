Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Love No Bar: Gangster and Cop Get Married in Greater Noida After Falling for Each Other on Court Dates

The wedded couple is living at an undisclosed location in order to avoid any unwanted circumstances, considering Thasrana’s criminal background.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 9, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Love No Bar: Gangster and Cop Get Married in Greater Noida After Falling for Each Other on Court Dates
woman constable marries history-sheeter
Loading...

Lucknow: It may sound like a script of a dramatic Bollywood film, but an unlikely love story between a gangster and a woman constable that began at the local court compound in Greater Noida and ended with them getting married, has become the talk of town.

30-year-old Rahul Thasrana was arrested in connection to the murder of trader Manmohan Goyal on May 8, 2014 and has more than a dozen other cases lodged against him.

Payal and he met at Surajpur court where she was posted. Police sources said that Payal remained in touch with Thasrana even as he continued to be in and out of prison and got married immediately after Thasrana was released.

The wedded couple is living at an undisclosed location in order to avoid any unwanted circumstances, considering Thasrana’s criminal background and past. While Payal makes occasional visits to her in-laws at Thasrana village, her husband has not been seen for months.

However, the officers at the Gautam Budh station, where Payal had been posted at the time of the wedding, are clueless about her whereabouts. Taking stock of the situation, SP (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said, “Payal’s details are being verified and action can only be taken when anything is confirmed.”

The gangster joined the Anil Dujana gang in 2008 in pursuit of fame and money, prior to which he was an auto driver in Sikandrabad. “After serving jail time for the Goyal case, he turned to the world of crime. In May 2016, Rahul Thasrana came to our notice for threatening villagers for voting in favour of his mother who was contesting for Village Pradhan elections,” Singh said.

Earlier, in March, he had also suffered bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances in Mabupura area.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram