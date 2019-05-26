Take the pledge to vote

Love-struck Teenagers Commit Suicide in Agra, Villagers Find Bodies Hanging from Tree

The girl was identified as 15-year-old Rabeena while the 19-year-old boy was named Ram Pal who worked in a factory in Agra.

IANS

May 26, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Love-struck Teenagers Commit Suicide in Agra, Villagers Find Bodies Hanging from Tree
Agra: A pall of gloom descended on village Kachpura in Agra early on Sunday when a young boy and girl were found hanging from a tree.

Some people found the bodies near the Bholey Nath temple in Kundaul area. Police later sent the bodies for post mortem.

Villagers told Dauki police officials that the two belonged to the village and were having a love affair for the past two years.

Their families were opposed to their relationship.

The girl was identified as 15-year-old Rabeena while the 19-year-old boy was named Ram Pal who worked in a factory in Agra.

The two had left their homes around 8 p.m. on Saturday and never returned. Family members of both searched for them the whole night but could not find them.


