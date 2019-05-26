English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Love-struck Teenagers Commit Suicide in Agra, Villagers Find Bodies Hanging from Tree
The girl was identified as 15-year-old Rabeena while the 19-year-old boy was named Ram Pal who worked in a factory in Agra.
Representative image.
Agra: A pall of gloom descended on village Kachpura in Agra early on Sunday when a young boy and girl were found hanging from a tree.
Some people found the bodies near the Bholey Nath temple in Kundaul area. Police later sent the bodies for post mortem.
Villagers told Dauki police officials that the two belonged to the village and were having a love affair for the past two years.
Their families were opposed to their relationship.
The girl was identified as 15-year-old Rabeena while the 19-year-old boy was named Ram Pal who worked in a factory in Agra.
The two had left their homes around 8 p.m. on Saturday and never returned. Family members of both searched for them the whole night but could not find them.
