‘Lover’ Calls Minor Girl From Jamshedpur to Ranchi, Takes Turns to Rape Her With 2 Friends

A minor girl from Jamshedpur was allegedly gang-raped by her lover and his two friends in Ranchi at a rented house. All three accused were arrested after a manhunt of 15 hours, police said.DSP Ashok Kumar said the girl had come in contact with main accused Naveen Kumar after he dialled a wrong number, which was hers. They started talking on the phone regularly and expressed love for each other.Soon after, Kumar invited the girl to Ranchi on September 12 and he took her to the rented house of his friend Hem Singh Mahto in Bundu.The girl said that both of them took turns to rape her at the house and then took her to a nearby village, where another youth named Naval Kishore Munda joined them and she was again raped there.“The three friends then bought a ticket for her and boarded her in a bus. But she got down after they left and narrated her story to a police patrol party", the DSP said.Based on her complaint, a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act was filed and a police team was formed to arrest the three accused.