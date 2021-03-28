MP Woman Serves Poison-laced Food to In-laws, Children, Elopes with Relative

A woman eloped with her close relative after administering poison to seven members of her family in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh police said Sunday. The incident took place under Barason police station limits on Saturday night. Over half a dozen family members, including the woman’s children, husband, brother-in-law, were reported to be admitted in critical condition at the district hospital and were later shifted to Jaya Arogya hospital in Gwalior.

The woman was made to marry Chotu Khan, her husband’s younger brother after he died of a road accident years ago. She was reported to be in a romantic relationship with Chotu’s brother-in-law, Lokhan Khan. The situation led to frequent feud in the family. On Saturday, the woman planned to elope with Lohkan and offered poisonous food to her in-laws and children.

The 36-year-old woman’s two children, husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, were rushed to the district hospital after they fell ill.

However, Barason thana in-charge, Surjit Singh said, no FIR has been lodged as the matter was under investigation.