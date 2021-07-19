Lover Went To Meet Girlfriend On Her Birthday, Villagers Got Them Married

Residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur organised the marriage of a man to his girlfriend. The event took place after 22-year-old Satyam had gone to visit his girlfriend on her birthday. The villagers caught the couple at a farm in Subhri village. Som reached the spot and called Satyam’s family members. The villagers from both sides had a discussion and concluded that it is best to get the two of them married. The wedding was done in the presence of local police.

After they were officially married, the villagers also decided to conduct a traditional wedding for the young couple. Since the woman belonged to a poor family all arrangements were made by the locals.

Locals pooled in money to purchase gifts for the groom and organise the wedding ceremony on the bride’s behalf. They also actively participated in the ceremonies as her family members. Once the wedding was completed the bride was sent with the groom to his village. Reports confirm that both bride and groom were officially of marriageable age

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. Most people have appreciated the villagers’ decision of getting the lovers married. Many netizens have also opined that at a time when honour killings are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, this initiative by the villagers sends across a strong message.

While sharing the clip on social media people have also written how this is the kind of response that lovers should get instead of receiving hate from society.

