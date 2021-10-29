IndiGo Cautions People Against Fake Job, Training Offers

IndiGo on Tuesday warned job seekers looking forward to working with India’s largest domestic airline service provider about offers being flashed in their name.

India’s low-cost airline, on various social media platforms, cautioned candidates that several fake agencies and people were using the company’s name or posing as the airline’s officials demanding money in exchange for jobs or training.

In a statement, IndiGo stated that the airline does not demand or charge any money for interviews or to impart training on joining.

The airline strictly advised people to report to the police if anyone is promising a job or training with IndiGo in exchange for money.

IndiGo also mentioned that the airline was taking all appropriate actions against any job fraudulent case in the name of the airline that gets reported to them. It further said that it was regularly working to spread awareness concerning the issue.

India’s largest domestic flight in its statement said that it is regularly conducting anti-fake job campaigns on social media to raise awareness on how a handful of people are defrauding people in the name of IndiGo and maligning the company.

IndiGo CEO Ronjoy Dutta said, “We as a market leader believe that it is our responsibility to identify such malpractices and control them.”

The CEO further added that airlines are continuously working with law enforcement agencies to identify the offenders and are hopeful that with help of police and awareness among people will bring an end to it.

Dutta further added that if someone wants to join IndiGo, they should regularly keep a watch on the company’s official website. Time-to-time openings are flashed on the career section and recruitment is done through a specific process. The airlines further stated that IndiGo uses a completely transparent method to recruit candidates.

