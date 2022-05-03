Low Cost of Internet Data in India 'Unbelievable' for Many Countries: PM Modi in Berlin

Saying that new India doesn’t think only of a secure future alone but takes risks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin on Monday hailed the way technology is being included in governance in India.

Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Berlin, the Prime Minister said ‘Make in India’ has become a driving force of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows country’s new political will as also the delivery-capability of democracy.

Talking about the “new India", PM Modi stated that it doesn’t think of a secure future alone.

“It takes risks, it innovates, it incubates. I remember that around 2014, our country had only 200-400 startups. Today, the country has more than 68,000 startups," he said.

“Today the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows the political will of New India…Now no PM will have to say that I send Re 1 from Delhi but only 15 paise reaches [people]," the Prime Minister said in an oblique hit at the Congress.

PM Modi also spoke about the low price of Internet data in India and said it is “unbelievable" for many countries. PM Modi also mentioned that the government is not chaining down the innovators but is pushing them forward by pumping vigour in them.

The price of Internet data is so low in India that it is unbelievable for many nations. Last year, India's share was 40% in Real-time global digital payments… Now no PM will have to say that I send Re 1 from Delhi but only 15 paise reaches: PM Modi in Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/TN8nm4RWbI— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

PM Modi said after independence, India decided on a direction but the country lagged behind due to one or the other reason.

“But the numerous changes that should have taken place with time, the speed with which it should have been done, the extensive manner in which it should have been done, we lagged behind due to one or the other reason," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

