Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Low Income Neighbourhoods Have Bigger Mosquitoes More Efficient at Transmitting Diseases: Study

Scientists from the institute have been researching how environmental and social conditions affect mosquito numbers as part of a study on the Baltimore ecosystem.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Low Income Neighbourhoods Have Bigger Mosquitoes More Efficient at Transmitting Diseases: Study
A worker sprays insecticide for mosquitos at at a park. (Image: Reuters)

A new research suggests low-income neighbourhoods are more at risk from aggressive mosquitoes which may also be larger bodied and more efficient at transmitting diseases. The study was published by the Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies. Scientists from the institute have been researching how environmental and social conditions affect mosquito numbers as part of a study on the Baltimore ecosystem.

The team focused on the Aedes albopictus mosquitoes as they dominate urban areas, are aggressive biters and can transmit an array of viruses. Speaking about the same, senior study author Shannon LaDeau said, species like the tiger mosquitoes thrive in urban areas altering risk of local disease emergence.

For the study, researchers used carbon dioxide and a mammal derived attractant to capture the mosquitoes. Speaking to CNN, LaDeau said female mosquitoes require a blood meal to reproduce and they use respired CO2 and other pheromone markers to detect prey. The researchers placed traps at ground level where mosquitoes that bite are most likely to be found. Furthermore, they used dry ice to generate CO2 and used ammonia, lactic acid and caproic to mimic humans. They were able to capture 1,097 mosquitoes over three years.

According to LaDeau, since wing size has been found to be an accurate proxy for the body length of the insect, the researchers measured the wing lengths of the tiger mosquitoes, finding that those that were trapped in the low income neighbourhoods were larger than those from affluent areas.

According to the researchers, a mosquito’s body size can influence traits that are important for disease transmission.

With less sanitation and more garbage, mosquitoes have more area to breed but why mosquitoes are larger in lower income neighbourhoods require more research.

According to LaDeau, responsible garbage management and maintenance in lower income neighbourhoods could be pivotal towards curbing the population of tiger mosquitoes. He further added that the residents of urban poor areas are more exposed to mosquitoes and thus are at a greater risk of contracting mosquito borne illnesses. He urges proper waste management to protect residents from mosquito borne diseases.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram